Charles Moose, Police Chief Who Led DC Sniper Case Dies At 68

Charles Moose, who served as the police chief of Montgomery County during the D.C. Sniper investigation, has passed away, his wife announced on Thanksgiving.

For three weeks in October 2002, Moose was the national face of D.C. Metro authorities as they searched for the person or persons behind 13 shootings along the Capital Beltway, which left 10 dead. With the case unfolding long before the advent of social media as we know it, Moose held several press conferences a day, keeping the public aware of all updates.

The case, which led to the arrests of 41-year-old John Allen Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Boyd Malvo, turned Moose “from unknown suburban police chief to one of the most recognized people in the world,” The Washington Post wrote then.

“We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose,” current Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told WTOP News. “He was a great leader and led our department through the D.C. Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends.”

According to ABC 7 News, Moose’s wife Sandy shared that her husband had died while watching football in his living room. She added that his body had been “shutting down,” but did not provide any details on any health battles Moose might have been facing.

On Saturday, Mrs. Moose shared that her husband’s funeral would be postponed to what would have been his 69th birthday.

“On August 11, 2022, we are planning a celebration of Chief Moose’s Life, in N/NE Portland where our home was located and where a big piece of our hearts continue to reside.” She wrote. “The blessings flow to his family through your kind messages and tributes. I know he appreciates each and every one of you who saw his greatness through his imperfections. For now, I take the liberty to sign off for him. Charles A. Moose, Former Portland Police Office.”