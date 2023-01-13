She Got the Sauce: Chef Pii's Notorious Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves This Year

Feeling saucy? Head to retail stores to pick up a bottle of the flavorful Pink Sauce that hit viral status in summer 2022.

Chef Pii, the creator of the Pink Sauce, is making major moves as her product makes it to Walmart shelves.

“The Flavor Genie,” a title Chef Pii coined for herself, took to Instagram to announce it to her followers.

“THE PINK SAUCE IS NOW AT WALMART,” Chef Pii captioned the post with a party emoji.

“Go to your local @Walmart and get your bottle,” she added with a wink and complementary pink heart emoji.

According to Dexerto, Walmart has committed to being the exclusive retailer for Pink Sauce, a deal set to run until July of this year.

The deal comes following months of scrutiny from consumers who were vocal about the flaws they discovered with the sauce last year.

Consumers took to social media criticizing the sauce, some saying it spoiled during the delivery process, while others knocked the product after finding inconsistencies in the listed ingredients highlighted on the packaging.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, a partnership with Dave’s Gourmet gave Pink Sauce a boost after it announced its commitment to producing the sauce “on a commercial scale under the required food manufacturing guidelines.”

Dave’s Gourmet, which is famous for its “Insanity” hot sauce, backed the Texas-based company against the criticism.

“It’s our pleasure to reach out to a talented foodie who has not had any experience with commercial production of sauces, and, with our expertise and resources, help bring her Pink Sauce™ to the market,” said Dave’s Gourmet’s President David Neuman in a press release at the time.

Neuman assured that the sauce had been manufactured under FDA guidelines in an SQF-certified facility, confirming that the Pink Sauce is shelf-stable.