Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Has Resigned

The Chicago Bears have announced its defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned Wednesday, taking a step back from football.

ESPN reports Williams, 53, who was hired in February 2022, has been away from the team since last week for what the team classified as personal reasons. The details surrounding Williams’ leave have been vague, and many are still speculating what exactly led to his resignation.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history,” Williams said in a statement.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for, and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again,” he added.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus took over defensive play-calling duties for the team last Sunday during its 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eberflus said Wednesday he will also call the defensive plays Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked if the lack of a true defensive coordinator could be an issue for the Bears, who are currently 0-2, Eberflus said he did not think it would be one due to his previous coaching experience with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys, where he coached on the defensive side of the ball.

“We have [safeties coach] Andre Curtis, [cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator] Jon Hoke, all those guys that have great experience,” Eberflus said, according to ESPN. “Guys that have been in our system. [Linebackers coach Dave] Borgonzi, [assistant defensive backs coach David] Overstreet, all those guys are working diligently, so we’re prepared and ready to go.”

The Bears have struggled since their last playoff appearance in 2018, when they went 12-4 and won the NFC North division. The team hasn’t had a winning season since, finishing twice with an 8–8 record. The Bears’ current quarterback, Justin Fields, who was drafted by the team in 2021, is just the second Black quarterback in team history and the first since the team drafted Vince Evans in 1977.

