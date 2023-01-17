Deadly Building Collapse Kills Chicago Worker After Being Trapped Under Debris for 45 Minutes

A Chicago worker was killed last week after being trapped for 45 minutes in a collapsed building in Bronzeville.

According to CBS News, the unidentified worker was trapped when the 141-year-old building collapsed. The incident took place last week on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. The three-story building was located in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.

The worker, still alive when he was rescued from under three to five feet of debris, was pulled out right before noon. He was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially listed in grave condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He was later pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. His identity was not revealed, pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is taking place to determine what caused the collapse.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Twitter account posted an update as firefighters worked to free the man.

Worker still trapped EMS attempting to work. pic.twitter.com/nwFC3VUYzu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 12, 2023

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford disclosed that the unidentified man was working with two other people, who were reported to not have suffered any injuries.

“We asked where was the last place they saw him and they told us an area on the side of the building, and that’s where we started digging,” Langford stated.

The building was reportedly under construction when the incident took place.

“They just said they were working and all of the sudden, the building just came down,” said Deputy Fire Chief Shun T. Haynes. “How that happened, we have absolutely no idea at this time.”

A permit was issued on Sept. 6 for interior demolition only, according to Chicago’s Department of Buildings. They stated that the work that was taking place on Thursday was “not in compliance with DOB approved plans for demolition.”