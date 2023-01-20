First Look! John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Reveal Picture of Baby Daughter Esti

Entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen and her husband, recording artist John Legend, just welcomed a new daughter into the world last week on Jan. 13.
The photograph of their latest addition to the family, Esti Maxine Stephens, was recently posted to Instagram.
In a picture revealed on Teigen’s Instagram, the couple’s two other children—6-year-old sister, Luna, and her 4-year-old brother, Miles—are shown carefully holding their youngest sister.
While Legend was performing at a private concert on Friday, January 13, he told the audience that he and his wife had just welcomed “the little baby this morning,” People reported.
The couple announced last summer that Teigen was pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage two years ago, according to People. Two years ago, the model had previously revealed photos on social media showing the moments after the child she was carrying had died.
In October, according to Vanity Fair, Legend revealed during a podcast that he wasn’t the man he portrayed in his songs. While appearing on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Legend said he wasn’t prepared to be as committed as he is to Teigen now.
“I think I was more selfish then,” he said. “I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”