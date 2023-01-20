First Look! John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Reveal Picture of Baby Daughter Esti

“ She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

While Legend was performing at a private concert on Friday, January 13, he told the audience that he and his wife had just welcomed “the little baby this morning,” People reported.

The couple announced last summer that Teigen was pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage two years ago, according to People. Two years ago, the model had previously revealed photos on social media showing the moments after the child she was carrying had died.



In October, according to Vanity Fair, Legend revealed during a podcast that he wasn’t the man he portrayed in his songs. While appearing on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Legend said he wasn’t prepared to be as committed as he is to Teigen now.

“I think I was more selfish then,” he said. “I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid-20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”