Co-Parenting With Future Is A Laughing Matter To Ciara

Ciara and Future‘s co-parenting relationship is apparently a laughing matter to the happily married and pregnant mother of three.

The multifaceted singer recently sat down with The Shade Room to share the latest on her personal life and career.When she was asked about her and Future co-parenting their 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, CiCi couldn’t hold back her laughter.

Her awkward, but comical, response to the question seemingly said everything without saying anything at all, and fans agreed.

“The fact the laugh just kept going on 😂 she said a lot without saying it,” one fan wrote.

“The most classy way to say, “HE ain’t sh*t” 💁🏾‍♀️💕,” another user quipped.

Someone else credited the moment as an example that “Even rich people got babydaddy problems 😂.”

Ciara and Future haven’t had much of a relationship since their split in December 2014. The former couple ended their short-lived engagement just three months after welcoming Future Zahir that May.

The two music stars spent the next few years battling over custody of Future Zahir. Ciara lost her fight for sole custody and was ordered to joint custody in 2017, TMZ reports. Ciara married NFL player Russell Wilson in July 2016. The couple has a daughter Sienna, 5, and a son Win, 1.

In August, Ciara announced she was having a third child with Wilson. The NFL star is often praised for the fatherly role he plays to Future Zahir, who is rarely seen with his biological dad.

“Every day I come home from work and it’s late at night, it’s after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it’s also, you know, our family,” Wilson told GQ in 2021.

Meanwhile, Future continues to take jabs at Wilson on his rap songs. In July he appeared on Quavo’s “Turn Yo Clic Up” and rapped, “I got it out the field/F*** Russell.”

