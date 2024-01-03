Women by Stacy Jackson Claudine Gay Could Make Almost $900K Salary In Return To Harvard Faculty Claudine Gay will likely earn close to $900,000 a year in a faculty position in Harvard's political science department.











While former Harvard University President Claudine Gay announced her resignation this week amid increasing controversy, she will likely still earn nearly $900,000 a year when she returns to a faculty position.

Although details remain unclear, the Harvard alumna is expected to continue drawing a high salary when she returns to the political science department, the New York Post reports. In her resignation statement, Gay wrote that she looks forward to going back to “the scholarship and teaching that are the lifeblood of what we do” at the Ivy League institution.

According to the New York Post, it is uncertain how much of Gay’s presidential salary she will retain after serving half a year. Gay previously earned a substantial sum as a faculty dean: In 2021 she made $879,079; in 2020, she took home $824,068.

Critics argue she should not be allowed to simply return to the faculty given the severity of the allegations.

“She’s not fit to be a faculty member,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), herself a Harvard graduate. “It’s unacceptable when you have students at Harvard who would be expelled for plagiarism to allow a faculty member who has nearly 50 examples of plagiarism in their very slim body of academic work.”

Gay released her letter of resignation to the Harvard community Jan. 2.

The political science professor stepped down as president after six months. Her departure came as allegations lingered that she had failed to adequately address issues of antisemitism and academic plagiarism at the university.

“I believe Harvard will best prosper under a new leader who will steward the university through this historic moment,” Gay wrote.

The New York Post reported that Harvard Provost Alan M. Garber will take over as interim president while the search begins for Gay’s permanent replacement.

