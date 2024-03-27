WHM Exclusive: How Climax Hair Care Is Becoming The Answer To Healthy Hair Prayers

For decades, parabens and phthalates, known for being endocrine-disrupting chemicals used in Black hair care products, have been linked to severe health issues and unhealthy hair. Popular hair products used by Black women, such as relaxers, oils, moisturizers, lotions, leave-in conditioners, and gels, have been identified as causes of certain cancers, including breast and uterine, according to research by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

So what is the alternative?

Introducing Climax Hair Care, the first and only natural hair care brand specially formulated to preserve the health and longevity of coarse-textured hair that’s frequently heat-styled. ​​Founders Tavia Green and her husband, Thelbert, dove into the $3 billion Black hair care industry back in October 2021 by mixing up ingredients they had in their kitchen. The result, described as “the natural alternative to BioSilk,” was created with intention specifically aimed at textured hair.

“Climax is intentionally designed to be lightweight so it can penetrate the hair shaft for kinky and coily hair,” Tavia told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “They have specific ingredients that have been proven over the years to work magic on people with coarser hair types, like vitamins A, C, E, red algae, and coconut oil. The combination of our products really works wonders.”

Climax was born with two products: Silk Me and Gloss Me Silkening Serum.

Source: Photo Courtesy: Tavia Green, Climax Hair Care

And Tavia’s own hair care journey started well before Climax came to light. As a licensed hairstylist and wig maker, Tavia encountered many different textures of hair, with her client base largely being Black and Afro-Latina. It was in the salon that she started questioning the products some of her Black clients were using—specifically their ingredients—and something stood out.

“I noticed a pattern of Black women experiencing dryness and breakage due to often using heat in their hair and not having the resources to prevent that from happening,” she told BE.

“Now, of course, there is a huge selection of products for natural hair and caring for your hair in its natural state, but with 73% of Black women in the U.S. using some form of heat on their hair at least once a month, there’s really only a handful of products that speak to that group of women. That’s where we come in.”

Already having a following on social media from her skills as a hairstylist, Tavia decided to put her products to the test for some of her clients. Silk Me and Gloss Me became hits instantly.

“The girls went crazy,” Tavia remembered. “We got some really good feedback, great reviews, and we were continuing to sell out. At that point I had to make a decision because I wasn’t even able to manage both [business and creating] at that point—which is a blessing.”

Leaving the business element of the salon behind, a little over two years later, Climax has expanded to six best-selling products, adding Clean Me Shampoo, Smooth Me Conditioner, Mold Me Styling Foam, and Style Me Styling Spray.

Climax’s popularity is highly apparent on social media, with 40,000-plus supporters on Instagram. Reviews from across the country celebrate what the Florida-based company’s products are doing for their hair. From silk presses to quick weaves, Climax has been proven to work safely on various types of hair, making it a commodity to keep on the shelves.

Major retailers, including everyone’s favorite, Target, noticed the company’s popularity. The team was invited to participate in the Target Forward Founders Program for early-stage consumer packaged goods companies to “learn and understand how to prepare for retail shelves.”

While Tavia and her team were excited to graduate from the popular program, she ran into what the late Sen. John Lewis would call “good trouble.” Target was impressed and wanted to put Climax products on the shelves of 200 stores nationwide. Some business owners might jump at the opportunity, but Climax’s strategy is a little different—it takes the slow approach.

“Personally, I like to move slowly when I do things, so I’m very strategic,” Tavia explained.

Even so, Climax seems to be moving “slow and steady” past that. Not many other brands are able to compete with it, and its fanbase is taking the brand to new heights. Having raised funds through grants, accelerated programs, and angel investors, the expanded Climax will be seen in beauty supply stores in popular cities, first hitting Atlanta and Houston by the end of 2024. “Over the next five years, we’ll be in every beauty supply store in the United States,” Tavia said gleefully.

The sky’s the limit for this booming brand, and Tavia says that’s not the last stop. When asked what her dream retail collaborator is, Ulta Beauty took the top spot.

“I feel like Ulta is so diverse and has something for everybody,” she said with a huge smile. “I would love to do something with them in the future. I just manifested that.”



