Black Girl Magic Moment: CNN Anchor Reacts To Disney Doll Collection That Focuses on Black Features

“I have to stop for a moment so you can see what we’re looking at right here…. I’m so proud to see it.”

One of the things we love most about Black culture is representation, and this weekend we watched a moment of extreme representation. During an interview with husband and wife duo, Regis and Kahran, the forces behind the creation of the Disney Princess dolls with Black characteristics, CNN anchor Laura Coates had a special on air moment that was felt worldwide.

She spoke passionately saying “I have a ten-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter and I was once was the age of these little girls..and I think about what this would’ve meant to see this imagery… I can’t stop looking”

Twitter reacted as the Black girl magic feel good moment touched those even outside of the Black community.

@thelauracoates , I just saw the Disney dolls of color segment. Thank you. That was a “feel good” segment, even for an old white man like me! @CNN — Michael Sweeney (@Michael51Hou) February 3, 2023

As Black Enterprise reported, the new doll collection was inspired by the Bethencourts’, founders of CreativeSoul Photography, photography.

“We’ve been photographing kids around the world for thirteen years now, and one of the things we noticed is that there are so many negative stereotypes in the media and we wanted to change. We wanted to provide a positive take on Black kids in America,” Kahran said to CNN.

These breathtaking dolls pull inspiration from Disney Princess characters and the young girls featured in the concept art. The dolls have natural hairstyles, highlighted by intricate dresses featuring beaded details and embellished African fabrics, accessories, and accents while paying tribute to Princess characters Tiana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Cinderella.

You can purchase CreativeSoul Doll Collection here.