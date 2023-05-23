Brittney Griner’s Return Has Coach Wondering, ‘How Was it Not A Sellout?'

The start of the current WNBA season marked the return of Brittney Griner, who is back on the court following her Russian detainment in 2022. The excitement about her return was overshadowed by the attendance numbers that the Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard brought to the media’s attention. She was dismayed that more people didn’t show up, causing her to ask, “How was it not a sellout?”

According to Fox News, Nygaard expected the opening game versus the Los Angeles Sparks to have more than expected numbers. The expectation was because it was Griner’s first official game back since her release. The sports arena has a capacity of 19,068, and although they typically only average 5,600 people, they did have more than half the arena filled. There were a reported 10,396 fans in attendance.

“I mean, it was great. But like honestly, c’mon now LA. We didn’t sell out the arena for BG?” Nygaard asked the media. “Like, I expected more, you know, to be honest. Right, it was great, it was loud. But how was it not a sellout? How was it not a sellout?”

Phoenix Mercury head coach wants to know why Brittney Griner’s debut didn’t sell out the arena 👀 “How was it not a sellout?” pic.twitter.com/YlQtF9utrA — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) May 20, 2023

Last season, the team finished with a losing record of 13–23 and has not been to the playoffs since 2020. Critics speculate this may be why the team did not get the fan support she anticipated.

The next game, which was played on the Mercury’s home court, the Footprint Cente,r had a better turnout. Though it was a home game for Griner and the team, the arena was not sold out for the homecoming of the team’s center. But, over 14,000 fans did show up at the arena with an 18,822 seating capacity.

The Mercury is still winless after two games.