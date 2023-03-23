Actress Coco Jones Shows Interest in Portraying Jennifer Hudson in Biopic

Jennifer Hudson showered Bel-Air star Coco Jones with compliments.

The actress/singer appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, March 22, to discuss her journey in the industry and her new music, but the two were overwhelmed by comments that they have both been mistaken for each other.

“Do we look alike to y’all?” Hudson asked the audience, who immediately agreed. She then asked Jones if she got that comment a lot in return.

“I get that so often that honestly, at this point, I just play into it,” Jones responded before singing the lyrics, “And I am telling you.” As the two appeared side-by-side on the screen, audience members continued to mumble, agreeing that the two superstars resembled one another.

“People say, ‘Who would you want to play you?’ And I see your name keeps popping up,” Hudson said.

“Stop playing with me. I’m ready at this point,” Jones said with a huge smile. Hudson then continued complimenting Jones, sharing her adoration for her and adding that when people call her Coco Jones, she just thanks them.

“Honestly, I take it as such a compliment because you know you have been so impactful in my life. Just watching you, another beautiful dark-skinned woman, killing it. That’s my motivation,” Jones said in a heart-to-heart with Hudson, who expressed she felt the same.

Jones spoke about feeling misunderstood in the industry as a young Black girl trying to find her niche with people who didn’t necessarily know how to market her, but the young artist has formed her own lane and is making major moves in the industry.

The singer’s name has also been circulating in the conversation surrounding the role of Princess Tiana in the rumored The Princess and the Frog live-action remake.

Jones currently stars in the Peacock original series, Bel-Air, preparing for its third season.