White Man Who Hosed Down Homeless Woman in ‘Really Disturbing’ Confrontation Arrested

After a video went viral showing a man in San Francisco spraying water on a homeless woman, the business owner has been arrested.

According to ABC 7 News, Collier Gwin, owner of the Foster Gwin Art Gallery was arrested after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced a misdemeanor battery arrest warrant for him.

Jenkins released this statement before Gwin was taken into custody:

“Following the San Francisco Police Department’s investigation and reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin. Gwin will be charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness on January 9, 2022.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop—two wrongs do not make a right.”

Gwin, 71, was booked at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.

One man Alex Sakiyama, described the incident to San Francisco news station ABC7 as “really disturbing”,

The San Francisco Police Department issued a statement pertaining to the arrest:

“On January 18, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Gwin was arrested on the 700 block of Montgomery Street for the warrant. Gwin was transported to the San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for the arrest warrant on the charge of battery (242 PC).”

ABC 30 reported that Gwin could face up to six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine if he is convicted.