Colorado Sells Out Season Tickets For First Time In School History

Fans have bought into the University of Colorado, and head coach Deion Sanders, after the team’s hot start. The school has sold out of season tickets for the first time ever.

The excitement around Colorado and Sanders has hit a fever pitch as the Buffaloes are now 3-0 after wins against TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. Now, folks are itching to get a glimpse of the black and gold at their home stadium, Folsom Field.

Sanders predicted this weeks after the university hired him.

“Get your tickets now because if you don’t, you won’t have a chance,” Sanders said earlier this year.

Last weekend, the Buffaloes’ 43-35 double-overtime win against Colorado State University was a star-studded affair as Lil Wayne performed. The team walked out to the field with celebrities including rappers Offset and Master P. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups, and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry attended the game.

The game also drew 9.3 million viewers nationwide, making it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN. Sanders’ sons, Shilo, who returned an interception for a touchdown, and Shedeur, who completed 38-of-47 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, were significant to the Buffalo’s victory.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes face their first true test of the season when they face the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 3:30 pm EST. If Colorado, currently ranked No. 19 in the country, can pull off the upset, it will only add to the two-time Super Bowl Champion’s growing legacy and resume.

Sanders even showed his softer side this week. After Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn received death threats following a late hit against Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter that knocked him out of the game, Sanders condemned the threats.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” Sanders said at Tuesday’s press conference. “He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it, ‘He was just playing the game of football.’ But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.