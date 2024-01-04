Compton bakery
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

January 4, 2024

Looters Storm Compton Bakery After Car Bashes Down Security Gates

Surveillance video reveals that a white Kia backed into Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food before looters rushed in.

A car repeatedly backed into a Compton  bakery during a street takeover, which prompted the business to be looted.

According to CBS Los Angeles, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1, a white Kia backed into Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food’s security gates at least three times before scores of people stormed the store. This incident occurred after a street takeover, a frequent event in California lately.

When police officers got to the location after receiving phone calls about the incident, they were met with trash, including a mattress and Christmas trees. No arrests have been made so far. A Ruben’s employee said the store suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.


