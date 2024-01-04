January 4, 2024
Looters Storm Compton Bakery After Car Bashes Down Security Gates
Surveillance video reveals that a white Kia backed into Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food before looters rushed in.
A car repeatedly backed into a Compton bakery during a street takeover, which prompted the business to be looted.
According to CBS Los Angeles, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1, a white Kia backed into Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food’s security gates at least three times before scores of people stormed the store. This incident occurred after a street takeover, a frequent event in California lately.
Street takeover mob raids Compton bakery smashing 🚗 into store.
Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food Inc. at 2701 N. Santa Fe Ave. was the site of a street takeover at about 3:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/hg2pDxl8sG
— South Central Native 📸⚡️✍🏾 (@slausongirlnews) January 3, 2024
When police officers got to the location after receiving phone calls about the incident, they were met with trash, including a mattress and Christmas trees. No arrests have been made so far. A Ruben’s employee said the store suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
The white Kia used to bust into the store was abandoned. Investigators say they will check with the owner to see if the car was stolen before the incident.
The New York Post reported that the people who stole from the store covered their faces to avoid being identified by security footage. More than 100 people looted the store, according to CBS Los Angeles.
“When I walked in there and saw you had taken a car and pushed the door in, that was very disheartening for me,” a neighborhood resident told NBC Los Angeles. “People are coming in and vandalizing; it’s just scary.”
The rash of the illegal street takeovers has caused concern for residents.“Ensuring the safety of businesses and residents in our city is our top priority,” Mayor Emma Sharif said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Sharif urged other city council members to sign an ordinance that would increase citations for people who are caught up doing street takeovers.
