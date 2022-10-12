Coolio Cremated With His Ashes Placed in Necklaces for His Children and Loved Ones

Following the death of Coolio late last month, it’s been revealed how the rapper chose to be remembered by his family and loved ones.

Instead of a highly publicized star-studded funeral, Coolio was cremated and had his ashes placed in pendants for his children, family members, and loved ones to wear, TMZ reports. For his children, their pendants will come with personalized inscriptions in remembrance of the late rapper.

The remainder of Coolio’s ashes will go inside an urn once the necklaces are distributed. Coolio was a father of 10. Coolio shares his first four children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with his ex-wife Josefa Salinas, whom he divorced in 2000. Daily Mail reports.

He shares his remaining six children, Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhane, and twins Kate and Shayne, with women he dated after his divorce. Even in his final days, the rapper’s longtime friend Vanilla Ice recalls how much of a family man Coolio was.

“The last conversation, that’s why I’m so emotional because the last conversation he was telling me how much he missed his kids,” VanillA Ice said through tears.

“How great his kids were and how much time he had to sacrifice for his career to be away from his kids so much and that he’s so proud of all of them.”

Coolio was found unconscious on a friend’s bathroom floor late last month and died from suspected cardiac arrest. His longtime girlfriend, Mimi Ivey, shared how she responded to news of his death.

‘I just remember all of the air and life coming out of my body,” she recalled. “I was outside, getting ready to take my son to football practice. All I remember was dropping to my knees. I collapsed.”

Ivey, who has dated Coolio since 2012, said it was the rapper’s wish to be cremated and not have a full funeral.