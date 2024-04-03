News by Rafael Pena OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney, Covered in Blood In Bodycam Footage Following Boyfriend’s Stabbing Police body camera footage from April 3, 2022, reveals the harrowing moments when former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was taken into custody.









NBC News reports newly released police body camera footage from April 3, 2022, reveals the harrowing moments when former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was captured, covered in blood and handcuffed, following the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obsumseli, in their Miami apartment.

Bloodied model Courtney Clenney seen in new bodycam video begging to see boyfriend after stabbing https://t.co/xd5PWfFFnp — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2024

In the distressing footage, Clenney is seen pleading with officers to check on Obsumseli’s condition while being restrained. However, authorities informed her that she could not re-enter their Edgewater apartment, now deemed a crime scene.

Obsumseli succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Clenney, 27, remains in custody, facing charges of second-degree murder. Moreover, she and her parents face cybercrime charges for allegedly breaching Obsumseli’s laptop.

Clenney, formerly known as Courtney Tailor on social media, boasted over 2 million Instagram followers at the time of the incident. According to NBC News, Miami-Dade prosecutors described the couple’s relationship as “extremely tempestuous and combative,” with allegations of domestic violence against Obsumseli countered by claims of self-defense from Clenney’s legal team.

Courtney Clenney parents arrested pic.twitter.com/zWNwB08Ta8 — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) January 31, 2024

Recent developments in the case include the arrest of Clenney’s parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, in January 2024 for unauthorized access to evidence related to the investigation. Text messages retrieved from a group chat allegedly show discussions on accessing Obsumseli’s laptop, raising concerns about tampering with evidence.

“Will be sending the laptop PIN ideas so we can try them before you see her again?” authorities said Kim Clenney wrote on Sept. 26, 2022.

According to authorities, her father again asked in the group chat for potential password ideas a few days later. They reported that Frank Prieto, one of Courtney Clenney’s attorneys, responded with six options.

“These were possible … was not sure about capitalization or spacing, but there are the ones she could come up with,” Prieto wrote, according to investigators. “I would try all together and mix some of the capitalization and see if we get lucky.”

Amid mounting legal proceedings, a statement from Clenney’s attorney asserts that the family is facing unjust charges aimed at tarnishing their reputation. However, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle maintains that the relationship between Clenney and Obsumseli was tumultuous, with documented instances of heated arguments and allegations of abuse.

As the legal saga unfolds, Clenney remains incarcerated at the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center, awaiting further proceedings in the case.

RELATED CONTENT: Word-Of-Mouth Is Still How To Get Customers