June Ambrose Is The Face Behind PUMA's Womens Basketball Collection

Women athletes and sports fans will soon be able to rock exclusive PUMA gear specifically for female ballers thanks to celebrity stylist and designer June Ambrose.

The PUMA High Court Collection will be released Dec. 1 according to Business Insider and includes 25 pieces of gear including on-court and off-court footwear and apparel including jackets, leggings, hoodies and bags.

Ambrose told Business Insider the apparel giant‘s High Court Collection will allow women on and off-court to show their love for the game and high fashion.

“It goes from the court to the curbside,” Ambrose added. “I’ve worked with the brand on redefining what it means to be stylish in sport. That’s been my goal, to bring style to sports.”

Ambrose got her position at PUMA after rapper Jay-Z introduced Ambrose to the PUMA’s global director of brand marketing Adam Petrick and CEO Bjørn Gulden to help elevate the brand by combining sports and fashion.

The High Court Collection is yet another step by PUMA to expand its female basketball apparel. In 2018 the brand partnered with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the brand’s roster of female athletes includes Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jackie Young, Katie Lou Samuelson and Breanna Stewart, who is set to be the 10th WNBA player to get her own signature shoe.

“The connection between style and sport is timeless and it’s something I’ve always wanted to put my spin on,” Ambrose told Women’s Wear Daily. “Beyond the collections, it’s important to me that the collaboration is rooted in social impact, and Puma’s work in the social justice space to empower youth through sport makes them the perfect partner.”

During her 25-year career, Ambrose has won multiple awards as a costume designer and has styled celebrities including singers Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Alicia Keys. Ambrose has also created looks for more than 200 music videos including Missy Elliott’s patent-leather garbage bag outfit for her 1997 music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”