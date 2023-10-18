Choose Lake Charles For Creole Tradition And Fine Culinary Cuisine

Black businesses and restaurants in the Creole community are built into the fabric of the Lake Charles region, where African, French, and Spanish influences are deeply rooted in history and culture. While some of Lake Charles’ Black entrepreneurs have established brick-and-mortars, others are as inspired to share authentic cuisines and celebrate.

The inaugural Louisiana Food & Wine Festival kicked off a full week of events to shine a light on culinary superstars. BLACK ENTERPRISE witnessed Louisiana’s unique Cajun and Creole heritage and culture through a star-studded celebrity chef’s dinner and a plethora of master classes. The lineup of courses included world-class Louisiana seafood and gumbo.

From TV personality and Chef Tiffany Derry and James Beard Award finalist Greg Gatlin to Chef Roy Angelle, culinary arts instructor for SOWELA Technical Community College, superstars were in the building.

What is the difference between Creole and Cajun cuisine?

“While Creole food is elaborate to prepare and usually involves tomatoes, Cajuns became trappers, anglers and hunters, living off the land, making their cooking as flavorful and steamy as Louisiana’s summers,” according to the Visit Lake Charles website.

“Proper Cajun food does not [use] tomatoes, although, some Cajun food such as sauce piquant does include tomatoes as a key ingredient. Cajuns generally prepare full-bodied or blackened cuisine and Creoles take culinary refuge in their sauces, herbs and intricate spices,”