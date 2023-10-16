D.C. Man Arrested For Allegedly Carjacking Uber Driver After Dog Denied Ride

A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a female Uber driver in Washington, D.C. and taking off in her car because the driver wouldn’t allow him to ride in the car with his dog.

According to Fox 5, Metropolitan Police officers arrested Dax Franco Willis, charging him with unarmed carjacking and robbery charges for the incident on Oct. 8.

The Uber driver came to pick up Willis from an address in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast just after 7 a.m.. As he attempted to bring his pet Yorkie Terrier into the car, she told him he couldn’t. The driver, who did not want to be identified, said Willis became aggressive and pulled out pepper spray and threatened to use it on her

“B**ch, drive the f**king car. I’m not getting out,” Willis said, according to Fox 5 News.

A press release from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District stated, “During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim, dragged her from the car, robbed her of her phone, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

Willis allegedly pulled the driver out of her Uber ride and assaulted her by punching and kicking her in the face and her body. Afterward, he reportedly punched through her windshield. Her car was retrieved later on Southern Avenue Southeast.

Before the suspect was captured, the police department issued an alert and a photograph of Willis before he was caught and arrested.

MPD Detectives Looking to Identify Carjacking Suspect Read more: https://t.co/CKdLhFFUsh pic.twitter.com/YlVhyzFQOz — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 10, 2023

Police did not disclose whether the release of Willis’ photograph led to his arrest. He was finally apprehended Oct. 11.

According to Uber policy, drivers must accept rides from people riding with their service animals. However, it also states that drivers are not required to allow pets or non-service animals in their vehicles.