Da Brat Announces Pregnancy At 48, ‘I Thought It Wasn’t in the Cards for Me’

Da Brat is finally entering motherhood at the age of 48 and announced her pregnancy in true “Funkdafied” fashion.

The rapper and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, posed alongside each other for a gangster-inspired maternity shoot that debuted Da Brat’s baby bump. It’s the first child for the couple and comes one year after they tied the knot.

It’s an entirely new experience for Brat who is two years from turning 50 and didn’t see birthing a child in her future.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat told People “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The idea to conceive a child started after Harris-Dupart, 41, made the claim to promote Kaleidoscope Hair Products, a new line inspired by Da Brat’s iconic braids and protective hairstyles.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” she explained. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

Harris-Dupart, who already has three children of her own from previous relationship, had to do some convincing to get Brat to open her mind up to the idea of birthing a child.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” Brat says. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me.”

“I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

But thanks to Brat’s wife, she found new inspiration to embark on a new journey she never imagined for herself.

“I started looking at life so differently,” Da Brat shared. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

It was still a process for the “What Chu Like” rapper to agree to carry the child.

“I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” Brat quipped.

But after “a little tug-o-war in the beginning” Harris-Dupart said, “I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing.”

After experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart decided to use their remaining eggs and try again thanks in part to an anonymous donor.

“It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!” Brat said.

As for the pregnancy symptoms, the Dish Nation host says she’s “always sleepy. It’s crazy!”

She’s also had to adjust to her heightened emotions while carrying her first child.

“Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I’m like, I’m tougher than that!” Da Brat joked.

The rapper is aware of how “shocked” the public will be by her pregnancy. But she chose her gangster-inspired pregnancy photoshoot for a reason.

“I loved it,” she says.