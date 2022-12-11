Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Apologizes For Brittney Griner Tweets

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons apologized after his comments about Brittney Griner‘s release went viral on Dec. 8. Russia released Griner on Thursday in a trade with the United States for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner’s release had been in the works for several months as the Biden Administration hoped to secure her release along with fellow American Paul Whelan, a former marine being detained in Russia. In a press conference announcing Griner’s release, President Joe Biden noted that Russia was treating Whelan’s case differently and declined to release him.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who’s been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” Biden said.

“This was not a choice of which American to bring home. We brought home Trevor Reed when we had the chance earlier this year. Sadly, for illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s.”

Parsons was seemingly disappointed and shared his frustration on Twitter.

After receiving backlash for the tweet, Parsons apologized and said he was happy that Griner was released, just disappointed that Whelan was left behind. Whelan has been detained in Russia for four years.

“My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner,” he wrote.

“I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”

Parsons also noted he was not educated on the topic before speaking out and was not too prideful to admit his mistake.

“Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize,” he said. “Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family.”

“I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”

Griner was arrested in Moscow on Feb. 17 at the Sheremetyevo International Airport for allegedly possessing 0.702 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was in Russia to play basketball for UMMC Ekaterinburg. Whelan was detained in 2018 at a hotel in Moscow after he was accused of being a spy. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.