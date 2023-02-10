Damon Wayans Jr. and Sr. To Reunite on CBS Sitcom

A family affair is heading to CBS this fall.

According to Deadline, a new untitled series starring Damon Wayans Sr. and Jr. has been given an official pilot order by CBS. The upcoming project is being co-written by Damon Sr. and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench.

The storyline attributed to the series relies on a legendary talk radio host who is happily divorced, “Poppa,” who has an adult son who still lives with him. He faces challenges at his workplace when a new female co-host is hired to work with him. At home, his son is trying to be a responsible parent and husband while pursuing his passion.

The untitled sitcom will be executive produced by both Wayans and Hench. It will be produced by Damon Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment. The project will be overseen by Kameron Tarlow of VP Productions.

The sitcom will be the latest project that Damon Sr. will perform in. The four-time Emmy nominee, along with his older brother Keenan Ivory Wayans, co-created and both starred in the classic sketch series In Living Color. The last television show Damon Sr. starred in was the television remake of the Mel Gibson/Danny Glover movie series, Lethal Weapon. He is slated to star with Foxy Brown herself, Pam Grier, in an upcoming Tubi thriller titled Cinnamon.

Damon Jr. first appeared in his father’s 2001-2005 television sitcom, My Wife and Kids. He was most recently seen in movies such as Supercool, Cherry, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Later, he will be seen in Netflix’s Players and is listed as an executive producer on an upcoming Netflix drama series Glamorous.

Meanwhile, Hench co-created and executive-produced Cristela and Mr. Iglesias. He is currently doing some work on Tim Allen’s new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.