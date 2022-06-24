Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall Laid to Rest, Suspect ARRESTED In Murder of Teen From ‘Bring It’

DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia police announced that a suspect has been apprehended in the murder of a 16-year-old teenage dancer, who has been featured on the Lifetime reality series ‘Bring It!’

On Monday, DeAnthony Cullins was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.

On Thursday, Diana Williams, the owner of Dancing Dolls, took to Facebook to share a post of Hall casket being transported by horse and carriage.

Earlier this month she posted a heart-wrenching tribute to Hall, a former member of her dancing team of the hit lifetime show ‘Bring It,’ which aired for five seasons, confirming that Hall passed away.

Hall reportedly visited the Kroger shopping center on Flat Shoals Parkway, on June 12, police said. According to reports, two groups of people got into a disagreement, which resulted in the group in one car firing at a group in another car, police said.

Earlier this week Williams and family and friends joined together outside of her dance studio to send balloons sailing in the sky in honor of Hall.

As previously reported, another Dancing Doll Shakira Gatlin, 19, was fatally wounded by gunfire at a home on Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Barnes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson police disclosed that Gatlin had been shot in the head while an underaged male was “mishandling a gun.”

Authorities questioned the young man, and he expressed that the shooting was accidental.

Rest in peace ladies.