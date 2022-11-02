Nigerian Singer Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Drowns in Home Swimming Pool

Davido, a popular afrobeat singer, has three other children. He announced last month that he and Rowland would be getting married next year.

Davido just wished his son a happy third birthday on his Instagram account last week.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

The news comes a week before the official launch of PUMA x Davido that he mentions on his Instagram account. He is also scheduled to headline a concert, A.W.A.Y Festival, November 18 in Atlanta.

“I’m inviting you to come away with me to the maiden edition of A.W.A.Y Festival, a one-day music festival and cultural experience.

“A.W.A.Y Festival will promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world and there is no time like now. I can’t wait to have some of my friends from back home share the stage with my friends Stateside as we promote the culture!”