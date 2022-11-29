Baltimore Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Husband Who Allegedly Molested Kids In Her Daycare

A Baltimore woman who owned a daycare has pled guilty to shooting her husband earlier this year after she accused him of being a child molester.

According to CBS Baltimore, Shanteari Weems from Baltimore County pleaded guilty to aggravated assault knowingly while armed, carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business. Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 3.

Weems had been charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm, and other offenses, connected to her actions on July 21. After shooting her husband, she held police officers at bay at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the District.

The other charges filed against Weems included possession of a firearm during a crime or violence and resisting arrest. Those charges are expected to be dismissed when she is sentenced.

Weems, who is a former corrections officer, is the registered owner of the Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center, located in Owings Mills. There are allegations that at least three children who attended the facility were molested.

Her husband, James Weems, is a retired Baltimore police officer. After the shooting, he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Although he has been discharged, he is currently in police custody and waiting to go on trial for multiple sexual abuse charges.

WUSA reported that when Shanteari was in custody, she informed police officers that she was married to James for five years and that the two of them lived together in Baltimore. She said that several of the children from her daycare recently informed her that her husband had been molesting them at the facility. Weems told them that she reported her husband to Baltimore authorities.