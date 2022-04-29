DC Mother Who Said She Threw Out Son’s Body Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Baby’s Father

The mother, who allegedly confessed to putting her infant son’s body in the trash after claiming he died while he was sleeping, was fatally stabbed in Northeast D.C. by her baby’s father.

On Wednesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Carl Jones, 44, in connection with the stabbing of LaDonia Boggs, 39, the mother of the baby who’s been missing since May 2021. Jones was charged with second-degree murder while armed and is being held without bond, Fox 5 FC reports.

Authorities believe Boggs was killed during a domestic dispute. She was found inside a residence suffering from an apparent stab wound around 2:52 a.m. on Wednesday.

Her death comes nearly one year after being arrested for the felony murder of her 2-month-old missing son, Kyon Jones. She wasn’t charged with the murder but was charged with tampering with evidence after admitting to putting her baby’s body in the dumpster, NBC Washington reports.

During an interview, Boggs claimed that she rolled over on the baby while sleeping in bed.

“He was ‘sleep on my chest, and when I woke up, he wasn’t breathing anymore because he was just that small. He was only 2 months old. He was a premature baby,” she said at the time.

Boggs claimed that in a panic, she decided to throw the baby’s body into the trash.

“I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat, and wrapped it up and took it outside and just throwed it in the trash,” she said.

Court documents show Boggs admitted to taking PCP before accidentally rolling over on the infant. Surveillance video showed her hauling a car seat, a plastic bag, and a cardboard box to a dumpster at her apartment complex.

Police are investigating if Boggs’ murder had anything to do with her son’s death.