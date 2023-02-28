Deion Sanders Ripped On Social Media For Recruitment Comments

Deion Sanders is still being ripped for comments he made nearly two weeks ago on The Rich Eisen Show for explaining what he looks for when recruiting players at certain positions.

Here’s what he said:

“We want smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character,” Sanders told Eisen, his former colleague at NFL Network. “Quarterbacks are different. We want mother and father, dual parents. We want that kid to be a 3.5+ GPA; he’s got to be smart. He can’t make bad decisions off the field. He has to be a leader of men. There are so many different attributes of what we look for. We would love a coach’s son. That’s what we look for in quarterbacks.”

Sanders also explained what he looks for on the defensive and offensive lines. Many took issue with his comments about the defensive linemen.

“For offensive linemen, we look for dual-parent homes with a strong father that they adhered to. They also need to be smart, have a 3.3+ GPA, and be tough and physical. Defensive line is totally the opposite. Single mother, on free lunch, and he’s just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue momma. I want him to just go get it. We know what, and we go get it.”

The defensive line description is seemingly based on the stereotypical thought process that tends to generalize Black families who may be below the poverty level.

It’s safe to say that a couple of people weren’t too keen on what he stated.

We’ll see if this blows over anytime soon for Coach Prime, who is coming off two super-successful seasons at Jackson State.