Prime Times 2: Deion Sanders Scores Docuseries Coming to Prime Video

NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, is used to bright lights and big stages.

The Jackson State University (JSU) head football coach is continuing that trend with his newly announced Prime Video docuseries, Coach Prime, which is set to release in December worldwide.

The four-episode docuseries will take viewers inside Sanders’ life both on and off the field, including his journey with JSU’s program, which is reshaping the landscape for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Division I football.

The series will feature tons of JSU Tigers’ practices, games, locker room footage, guest celebrities, team initiatives in the community, and the journey to landing the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, which took the college football world by storm.

The series will even include the team’s historic run in 2021, where Sanders led JSU to 12 consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) wins and a league title for the HBCU football team.

As for the community, Sanders and his JSU squad played a vital role helping residents deal with a citywide water crisis. The experience helped shape the lives of not only the players but the staff in a very unique way and will show viewers the energy and significance of HBCUs.

Coach Prime is executive produced by SMAC Entertainment, which is co-founded by fellow NFL Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan.

Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment and executive producer of Coach Prime, says it was important during this production to give HBCU schools like JSU the platform they deserve.

“When Coach Prime began his job at Jackson State, the biggest challenge and the brightest opportunity facing us was to collectively shine a light on HBCUs and break down barriers faced by these culturally important, yet overlooked and underfunded, institutions,” said Schwartz-Morini in a statement.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past few years—building coalitions, forging partnerships, and developing this documentary series—to encourage and create change.”

On Monday, Prime Video released an exclusive trailer of the series.