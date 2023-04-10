Deion Sanders’ Presence Felt at University of Colorado—And He Hasn’t Coached a Game

Deion Sanders‘ energy is magnetic. The stylish head coach has brought much excitement not only to Boulder, Colorado, but to a nation of college football fans.

According to The Associated Press, the University of Colorado, where Sanders took over as the university’s head football coach, will have its spring game televised April 22 on ESPN.

The game is sold out, with more than 45,000 people are expected to attend. According to the AP, that obliterates the previous high—17,800 in 2008—for the college’s spring football game.

“We haven’t won a game. There’s no impact right now,” Sanders said at a news conference. “The financial aspect of what’s going on, that’s a blessing. Somebody’s profiting really well and I’m happy for that, especially this university because they deserve it. And to display and show what’s here, in your beloved city, I think that’s a beautiful thing to bring that to fruition.”

Coach Prime, who led the Jackson State Tigers to a 27-5 record and back-to-back SWAC championships, is accustomed to winning.

“I can’t wait for the spring game, really looking forward to it, because I want to see the difference in the atmosphere and the feeling and the spirit of everything,” said Sanders.

Coach Prime added: “I spoke to the School of Business yesterday and it was phenomenal. Those kids were hungry. Every kid had a pencil and piece of paper and taking notes and they were on every darn word, every thought, everything I uttered, they were on it. They wanted it. I loved that.

“If we’re going to change the game here, that means the fans have got to change, too,” he said. “We want to impact them as well. We want them to be ready for us like we want to be ready for them.”

Back in January, the Hall of Fame cornerback spoke with GQ about the criticism he has faced surrounding him leaving an HBCU for PWI.

“God always calls me to the need,” Sanders said. “God always calls me somewhere to satisfy needs.” He added that if there wasn’t a need there, those schools wouldn’t be firing their coaches.

“I’m not living my life to please people,” he said. “I’m living my life to please the Lord. If I seek to please men, I would not be a servant of God. A man or a woman ain’t ever going to be pleased no matter what you do. It’s always going to be something.

“Before you go make somebody happy, or your editor or whatever, you got to be happy. They can give you 10 raises. If you’re an unhappy man, you’re going to be an unhappy man with 10 raises. I got to be happy, man.”