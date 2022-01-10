Deion Sanders Dances With Joy After Landing Yet Another Top Recruit, Kevin Coleman

When former NFL great Deion Sanders committed to coaching at Jackson State University, he vowed to change the culture there and stated that Black athletes should start considering playing at historically Black schools.

In his attempts to level the playing field for Black collegiate athletes, Sanders is keeping his word by signing his second top prospect for the upcoming football season.

Sanders is on a roll and now has a commitment from wide receiver Kevin Coleman, an elite four-star pass catcher, to join “Neon Deion” at Jackson State University, according to The Spun.

The incoming freshman chose the HBCU over Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and the University of South Carolina. Last year, Sanders signed the No. 1 prospect, Travis Hunter.

On Saturday, Coleman announced that he was “taking his talents” to play with Hunter.

Jackson State just picked up a commitment from the #4 WR in the nation: Kevin Coleman. @DeionSanders can’t stop winning!! @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/Z5lvEn0pc4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 8, 2022

Sanders sent his message via social media when the announcement was made public.

I’m in my family room doing the nae Nae as u read this! https://t.co/m6Y1Z8sSlJ — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022

To all our @GoJSUTigersFB beloved fans and Alumni! WE AIN’T done yet ! #CoachPrime pic.twitter.com/939hQH3X9t — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022

“All my life what everyone call me is just different,” Coleman expressed to 247Sports Tom Loy. “I had to be different. Travis Hunter is one of my best friends. When he made that move I been wanting to make that move. When he made that move I couldn’t leave him alone. I feel like he the best DB and I’m the best receiver. I want that relationship to stay tight. I want us to grow together. I want us to compete every day against each other.

“Coach Prime I believe in him and trust him. I believe he’s going to get me where I want to go. Also I believe in myself. I feel like you can go anywhere and compete. Feel like one day everybody going to see kids can go anywhere and compete and make it anywhere. I trust that Primetime is going to develop and trust he’s going to put right people in the room to develop me. I just felt I could do it there.”