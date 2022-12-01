Descendants Of Historic Rosewood Massacre Set To Commemorate 100th Memorialization

New Years is synonymous with champagne, glittery dresses, and disco balls, but for some New Years is a constant reminder of wounds unhealed.

This January, descendants of the Rosewood family will honor the legacy of those lost on Jan. 1, 1923 with a week full of culture, conversation, and exchange in Gainesville, Fla. from Jan. 8-15, 2023.

The week-long engagement will celebrate the lives of those lost during the tragic Rosewood event 100 years ago and will explore what the next 100 years looks like for Black America. Additionally, the seven-day event will include a museum opening at the University of Florida, family activities, seminars, forums, and special guest appearances from some of the country’s leading scholars, activists, and cultural workers.

“The future starts with honoring the lives that were taken, acknowledging the trauma that was left behind, sharing the stories of the past, and celebrating the promise of all that lies ahead,” said Gregory Doctor, the cousin of Arnett Doctor, the descendant who led the fight for the families’ historic reparations settlement.

“We look at this event as a launch pad for progress and are honored to lead the charge in shaping what the next 100 years looks like for our country.”

The event is free and open to the public. To plan your stay in Gainesville, learn more or donate $19.23 to Remembering Rosewood, visit rememberingrosewood.com.