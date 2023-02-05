Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos

Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture.

White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a celebration of Black folk who defy the odds, and transcend culture.

According to Detroit’s Fox 2, White first garnered attention after playing the role of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

“That felt so good to me because Harriet Tubman, she’s kinda like a superhero, cause she freed the slaves all the slaves in the world and she’s like a superhero,” White said.

White’s mother pens the dialogue as well as comes up with costumes. White’s elder sister A’belsyn handles camera production.

“On a good day maybe an hour and a half or no actually on a good day an hour but on a bad day – what’s a bad day? A bad day is when she’s not feeling it at all, not trying to do it,” A’belsyn said to Fox 2.

“I want people to smile, like I want them to also learn but also enjoy the video,” Rosie said.

“I didn’t want to teach her the trauma of black history that I was taught as a kid her age,” said Kenya Faye, White’s mother. “I want her to learn about women and inventors. Something that she can reflect on and say ‘hey, I can do that. I can be just like her’.”

Last year, White was honored by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for being an outstanding Michigander in her age group.

White will be releasing videos all month long for Black History Month and posting them on her Instagram account.