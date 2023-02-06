Detroit Woman’s Day of Relaxation Interrupted with $100K Lottery Win

Taking a personal day ended in a major payday for this Detroit woman.

Jamila McCaskill, a 44-year-old woman from Michigan, won a $100,000 lottery prize after deciding to take time off to relax from a “tough day.”

According to Michigan Lottery Connect, McCaskill struck big winnings after playing around on some games on her Lottery app.

“I logged in to the Lottery app to do my Daily Spin to Win and then decided to play some games,” she told Michigan lottery officials. “As I was scrolling through the different games, Diamond Payout caught my eye, so I started playing.”

A Detroit woman’s day took a turn for the better when she won $100,000 playing the Diamond Payout instant game online! ➡️ https://t.co/BtSsHQXjzc pic.twitter.com/etfGBPD3m1 — Michigan Lottery (@MILottery) February 1, 2023

Diamond Payout, an online instant game, allows players to select their ticket cost, to purchase the game. Players click on their numbers and winning numbers to reveal them, or click the “scratch all” option to reveal their entire ticket at once. Players then match their numbers to the winning numbers and win whatever prize is shown below the number.

“On only my second spin, the screen lit up and I knew I had won a prize. When I saw the prize amount of $100,000, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “This is by far the largest prize I have ever won, and it feels amazing!”

McCaskill recently visited the Lottery headquarters to redeem her prize.

Centre Daily Times reported that after collected taxes, she pocketed $71,750.

McCaskill plans on using her winnings towards bills and paying off her home.

According to The Washington Post, studies found that people from non-white communities make up a large percentage of lottery players. Reportedly, lotteries hold their popularity amongst the Black community, who seek the game as an alternative mechanism for social mobility and an opportunity to achieve wealth.

A recent Mega Millions drawing that took place in January stood at $1.35 billion, noting it as one of the largest in American history, according to The Post.