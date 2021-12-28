‘The Boss’ Diana Ross Celebrates Her ‘Blessings’ For Christmas with Her Kids, Grandkids

“So so many blessings,” wrote legendary music icon Diana Ross alongside a Christmas family photo she recently posted to Twitter.

This Christmas, the 77-year-old star was accompanied by four of her kids—Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess—their respective spouses, including Ashlee Simpson Ross, as well as several of her grandchildren for a holiday celebration. They all posed in matching striped onesies by an adorned Christmas tree, while some members appeared to be praying.

Diana was all smiles and excited. In the post, she added, “sending Love to our Global family, do you best to stay safe. I love you wonderful Christmas time.”

So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you ❤️wonderful Christmas time pic.twitter.com/uamkHE2KMb — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) December 27, 2021

Her kids all reposted the picture on their respective Instagram accounts. Black-ish star Tracee also shared additional photos, including a photo of Chudney wearing a reindeer headband, Tracee rocking a giant red bow on her head, and her nieces in matching red gingham dresses. “MERRY MERRY,” she wrote.

Ziggy and Jagger and her son Bronx — whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz. Ashlee Simpson Ross , who married Evan in 2014, later posted several photos from the festive weekend featuring their childrenand her son— whom she shares with ex

Rhonda didn’t attend the family gathering, but she Diana’s eldest daughterdidn’t attend the family gathering, but she reposted the same photo on her Instagram , writing, “Happy Holidays, Family!”