Diddy Almost Gets Into Heated Halloween Fight With ‘Power’ Actor While Dressed as Joker

Diddy combatted hate with love while dressed as The Joker and met with opposition from Power actor Michael J. Ferguson.

Diddy showed off his acting prowess for Halloween this week when the hip-hop mogul stepped out in full Joker garb. The Love Records CEO had his face painted, wore a disheveled suit, and carried a fake machine gun to perfect his costume.

The “Gotta Move On” creator even changed his voice to possess Joker’s signature sinister voice and cackling laugh. Video clips showed him having a great time entertaining onlookers with his Halloween costume.

Rapper Tyler The Creator was the first to encounter Joker Diddy who walked up to his car with a gun in tow ready to sell the role.

“Tyler The Creator,” Diddy said in his best Joker voice. “Tyler you are my favorite rapper in the world.”

Fans applauded Diddy’s commitment to his Halloween costume and stellar acting ability.

“Nailed it,” one viewer wrote.

“Wait diddy kinda ate that up…even down to the laugh and mannerisms,” added someone else.

But the vibes didn’t stay completely positive throughout the night. A clip that surfaced Monday morning showed Joker Diddy’s encounter with a Power actor who seemingly felt like the Halloween character was too close for comfort.

Video captured the moment Diddy dressed as the Joker approached Ferguson, who plays the role of “2 Bit” on 50 Cent’s Power. Ferguson apparently wasn’t aware that it was Diddy behind the costume and told The Joker that he was “pu**y,” a known fighting word within the Black community.

Diddy handled it well while remaining in character. He gave off a Joker-like cackle while telling Ferguson he’s a “clown.” Diddy then broke character to let Ferguson know he’s willing to match his violent energy.

“What’s up, baby? You don’t like me?” Diddy says in the clip. “Then motherfu*king get to it, n***a.”

“If you don’t like me, you motherfu*king fronting. Get to it, bit*h. Don’t fu*king play with me on Halloween. I’m out here with love, n***a.”

Once Ferguson realized he was about to fight a billionaire hip-hop mogul, he eased up and returned the love. Diddy ended up inviting the actor to his afterparty where he encouraged him to “change your vibration!”