Diddy To Receive Global Icon Award At MTV Video Music Awards

Another awards show, another special award for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Marking his triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, Combs is set to receive the Global Icon Award and perform for the audience. The show will air on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 PM ET/PT. The VMAs will be at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Diddy will receive this prestigious honor due to his successful career and music, business, and entertainment contributions. In addition to receiving this award, Diddy is returning to the stage to perform for the first time in nearly 20 years since the 2005 VMAs.

That’s not all.

Diddy’s return to the recording studio has earned four nominations in this year’s VMAs. These include the songs “Gotta Move On: Queens remix” and “Creepin (Remix).” His nominations include two for “Best Collaboration,” as well as “Best Rap” and “Best R&B.”

VMA highlights for the Bad Boy executive include his debut performance of “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997. Five years later, he returned to the stage in 2002 to perform a medley of “Bad Boy For Life” and “I Need A Girl (Parts 1 & 2).” Hosting duties in 2005 found him in Miami, where he led an orchestra in a performance that featured hip-hop recording artist Snoop Dogg and a video performance from Bad Boy artist the late Notorious BIG.

His first nomination for an MTV VMA award was his first coveted Moonman as he won “Best R&B Video” in 1997. The next year, Diddy won the “Viewer’s Choice” award. This year’s VMAs will be the ninth time he appears on the televised show.

Several days after the VMAs, Diddy will release his latest album, consisting of all R&B music, “The Love Album: Off the Grid” on Sept. 15, 2023. This is his first recorded album since the “Last Train to Paris” was released in 2010.

