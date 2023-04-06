Diddy Responds to Reportedly Paying $2K a Day to Sting for Using ‘Every Breath You Take’ in Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.

If that check doesn’t hit the singer’s bank account, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner will probably be singing, “I’ll be watching you!”

Sumner, who the world knows as Sting, was the lead singer of the popular new-wave rock band, The Police and went on to have a successful solo career. An interview he did in 2018 resurfaced via a Tweet sent out this week by Black Millionaires. It was a video clip of Sting telling The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that due to Sean “Diddy” Combs sampling his hit record, “Every Breath You Take,” the music executive has to pay him $2,000 a day for the rest of his life for the use of the sample.

Charlamagne asked Sting if the rumor that Diddy has to pay him $2,000 a day because he “didn’t have permission” to sample the hit song was true. Sting responded by saying, “Yeh, for the rest of his life.” But, he did state that he and Diddy are “very good friends now.”

Diddy reportedly pays $2,000 a day to the artist Sting for sampling his hit song “I’ll be Missing you” dedicated to rapper Biggie Smalls without permission “We are very good friends now” pic.twitter.com/GDnYj1T4ZK — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) April 5, 2023

The post went viral and Diddy took to the social media platform to respond to the Twitter post. Whether he was being sarcastic, unintentional with the post, or just being honest, he responded by “correcting” the amount and stating that he actually pays $5,000 a day.

With the response of “Love to my brother!” we can assume that Sting was correct when he stated that the two of them are still “very good friends now.”

“Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting !” Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting! ✊ https://t.co/sHdjd0UZEy — LOVE (@Diddy) April 5, 2023