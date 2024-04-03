by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Stripped Of Met Gala Invite Amid Federal Investigation Diddy has allegedly been uninvited to the MET Gala due to a federal investigation and multiple lawsuits.









Sean “Diddy” Combs will allegedly not be walking the red carpet at the MET anytime soon. The MET Gala allegedly removed the beleaguered media mogul from its guest list.

The news comes after the FBI raided Diddy’s houses in both Miami and Los Angeles on March 25. He has emerged as a focal point of an alleged sex trafficking investigation, leading to the search warrants on his multiple residences. RadarOnline reports that fashion’s biggest night suspended Diddy’s attendance in light of the investigations.

Prior to the raids, multiple bombshell lawsuits against the former Revolt chairman also eroded his reputation. Once a welcomed face in the media, Diddy’s troubles began when his former partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, sued him, accusing him of rape and abuse. The December 2023 lawsuit led to others coming forward with their own accusations against the entertainer, ranging from sexual harassment and assault.

Despite a settlement reached with Cassie within 24 hours of the filing, Diddy has maintained a low profile. While he denies all allegations thus far, the negative attention led to the removal of some of his invites to public events. Diddy has also stepped away from his various business ventures, including Revolt.

In regards to the MET Gala, Diddy attended the A-list event in past years. Most recently, he and rapper Yung Miami walked the steps in 2023. As of now, his current standing in the fashion world remains in jeopardy.

“Now he finds himself grappling not only with the preservation of his reputation but also with the loss of his standing within an industry that has unequivocally distanced itself from him,” explained a source to the National Enquirer.

Diddy was once celebrated for his strides in the industry for his Sean John clothing line. The brand won him Menswear Designer of the Year from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2004. However, his legacy in all respects is troubled as his legal issues mount.