Taye Diggs Snags Lead Alongside Amber Riley In Disney Series 'Ariel'

Disney Junior has greenlighted the revival of former fan favorites with two memorable voices joining the cast.

Rent star Taye Diggs and Glee alum Amber Riley will be voicing the animated characters of King Triton and Ursula in Ariel, Deadline reports. Disney’s Raven’s Home star, Mykal-Michelle Harris, will voice the title character following the recent Disney live-action movie, The Little Mermaid.

As part of a flagship series, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0,” the show is set to premiere in 2025. The series’ reincarnation was announced by the president of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, during the “Disney Junior & Friends Playdate” event at the Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney Junior was popular programming for children born in the early 2000s and Davis says this new set of series opens up the opportunity for kids to explore.

“Disney Junior captures the hearts and imaginations of preschoolers and their families everywhere with stories and characters filled with magic, wonder, adventure, and heart,” Davis said.

“From providing early entry points into classic Disney franchises to introducing brand-new IP that becomes the latest kid obsessions, Disney Junior is always there with infinite opportunities to engage and play.”

The show is lucky to have these veteran actors voice their talents. Diggs is the silly man with a knack for the screen and the stage. His breakout performance in the Broadway 1996 play, Rent, helped him become a fan favorite and then a sex symbol label as the Jamaican heartthrob in Stella Got Her Groove Back, according to Billboard.

Riley gave rave performances on the critically-acclaimed series, Glee, blowing fans away with her iconic voice. She went on to star as Effie White in London’s West End production of Dreamgirls.

Both Diggs and Riley aren’t new faces to the Disney family as Diggs guest-starred as a voice actor on the Disney Junior series Doc McStuffins and Elena of Avalor. Riley was also involved, ironically, in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

Other Black faces set to join the Disney Junior family include Cynthia Enrivo and Dule Hill in the new animated series, RoboGobo.