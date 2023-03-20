Djimon Hounsou Explains Why He Feels ‘Cheated’ Out of Flourishing Acting Career

Djimon Hounsou is known for his standout roles in renowned films such as Blood Diamond, Amistad, and Gladiator, but the Academy Award-nominated actor still feels “cheated” out of finding financial success in Hollywood.

Honsou, 58, sounded off amid the release of his latest role as the Wizard in DC’s superhero flick, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Despite more than three decades of groundbreaking roles that has garnered two Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe award, the Benin-born actor feels overworked and underpaid.

“I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar!” Hounsou told Guardian.

“I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well.”

The Thor star went on to reveal some of the stigmas and assumptions made about him by Hollywood execuses.

“I’ve gone to studios for meetings and they’re like: ‘Wow, we felt like you just got off the boat and then went back [after ‘Amistad’]. We didn’t know you were here as a true actor,’” Hounsou continued.

“When you hear things like that, you can see that some people’s vision of you, or what you represent, is very limiting. But it is what it is. It’s up to me to redeem that.”

Despite 33 years of acclaimed portrayals and onscreen success, Honsou still feels it’s not enough.

“I still have to prove why I need to get paid,” he shared.

“They always come at me with a complete low ball: ‘We only have this much for the role, but we love you so much and we really think you can bring so much’…Film after film, it’s a struggle. I have yet to meet the film that paid me fairly.”

And it’s not just white studio execs and directors who doubted him, Honsou recalled the days when he faced criticism from his own community.

“I felt seriously cheated,” Hounsou said.

“Today, we talk so much about the Oscars being so white, but I remember there was a time when I had no support at all: no support from my own people, no support from the media, from the industry itself. It felt like: ‘You should be happy that you’ve got nominated,’ and that’s that.”

Honsou also credited DC for making his character a little more “respectful” in the Shazam sequel after a minor role in the 2019 installment.

“From time to time, [Hollywood] themselves make the point of saying: ‘We should give him more, he’s a little under-appreciated.’ I think they recognize that themselves,” Hounsou said. “Hey, it’s the struggle I have to overcome!”