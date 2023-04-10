Doja Cat Releasing Rap Album After Complaints of Being ‘Corny, ‘Yall Say That I Can’t So I Will’

Doja Cat is tired of her lyrical ability being called into question and is releasing an all-rap album to prove her haters wrong.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has a new album she’s been teasing on social media. Ahead of its release, Doja Cat took to Twitter on Saturday to let fans know her new music won’t include any pop hits like she’s known to produce.

“No more pop,” she tweeted.

no more pop — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

She went on to explain that the inspiration behind her new music stemmed from all the criticism she receives for her rap style.

“i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she said.

“I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023

While Doja has rapped on many of her hit songs, she isn’t exactly seen as a rapper. With hits like “Woman,” “Boss B*tch,” and “Say So” under her belt, Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is regarded for being a Billboard chart-topping pop artist.

After one fan responded to Doja’s tweet and encouraged her to make the style of music that’s truest to her style and ignore the critics, the “Need to Know” singer revealed her loss of interest in pop music.

“pop isnt exciting to me anymore,” she wrote. “I dont wanna make it.”

Another fan applauded Doja’s lyrical ability and supported her to “talk ur sh*t in the rap sphere.”

“i do that on the album,” she teased.

Doja recently revealed to Elle that her next album would be “predominantly rap” after previously changing her mind from it being a “90s German rave” album to a rock EP. She’s also started teasing potential tracks, including three titled “Wet Vagina,” “Agora Hills,” and “Balut.”

When a fan asked if those songs were on the new album, she replied, “Yes.”