Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Don Lemon Calls Out Elon Musk For Canceling X Partnership Don Lemon has announced his canceled partnership with Elon Musk's X platform following a taped interview that left the tech magnate "mad" at the reporter.









Don Lemon announced his canceled partnership with Elon Musk’s X platform after a taped interview that left the tech magnate “mad” at the reporter.

The former CNN anchor took to social media on Wednesday, March 13, to reveal Musk’s decision to cancel their partnership just hours after filming an interview set to air on Monday.

“We had a good conversation. Clearly, he felt differently,” Lemon wrote in a statement. “His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.”

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide-ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election,” Lemon continued.

However, shortly after wrapping the interview, Musk abruptly canceled Lemon’s partnership to air the show on his X platform. Lemon shared a video claiming the X CEO was “mad” at him following the interview.

Elon Musk canceled #TheDonLemonShow👀



Watch on YouTube and listen everywhere on Monday March 18. pic.twitter.com/AAhnvcY0ny — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024

The social platform followed up with a statement acknowledging the axed partnership but welcoming Lemon’s show “to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities.”

X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work… — Business (@XBusiness) March 13, 2024

Musk claimed Lemon lacked “authenticity” during the interview and came off more like former CNN President Jeff Zucker.

“His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media,” which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” he tweeted.

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.



And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.



All this said, Lemon/Zucker are… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

Lemon spoke with CNN later that day to share excerpts from the interview where he asked Musk about the rise in hate speech on X since he took over the social media platform last year, as well as the company’s responsibility to moderate hateful content.

“I don’t have to answer questions from reporters, Don,” Musk replied. “The only reason I’m doing this interview is because you’re on the X platform and you asked for it. Otherwise, I would not do this interview.”

In January, X announced it would air Lemon’s new news show following his termination from CNN last year for making sexist comments. Lemon’s interview with Musk is set to air on Monday, March 18, on his YouTube channel and podcast.