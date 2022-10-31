‘Don’t Make It Weird’: Lizzo Claps Back at Critics Bothered by Her Costume as Rapper’s Girlfriend

Lizzo had a few eccentric Halloween costumes to share this year, but her Chrisean Rock costume had her clapping back at haters.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to social media over the weekend to share highlights of her Chrisean Rock-inspired costume, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface. The couple has gained followers and popularity by broadcasting their violent fights in public and on social media.

“RESPECTFULLY,” Lizzo captioned her video post showing off her costume.

Lizzo sported a long side ponytail with painted-down baby hair and doorknocker earrings. She also wore short shorts, a white t-shirt, and sneakers. The Scuse Me songstress drew on one of her teeth to add the final stamp to her signature look.

Many of her followers got the joke and shared their support in the comments.

“Lmaooo why this so hard,” wrote Sza.

“As soon as I saw the tooth I knew who it was then I hit unmute,” added someone else.

In a separate post, Lizzo shared photos of her wearing the costume to an event.

She returned with another post that included a voiceover of one of Chrisean’s statements from her appearance on Zeus Networks’ Baddies ATL.

“Y’all I didn’t forget the cup I just got too drunk & forgot to make a video 😫,” Lizzo captioned her post.

While Lizzo received tons of praise for her Halloween homage to Chrisean, there was one critic who called the singer out, The Shade Room reported. “Now when Chrisean come back in a fat suit…remember how y’all was laughing in these comments,” they wrote. Instead of ignoring the shady comment, Lizzo clapped back.

“I didn’t put on a ‘skinny suit’ — u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive—rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird,” she quipped.

Chrisean also responded to Lizzo’s costume and told the singer she “loves” it.