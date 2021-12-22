Dove and Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry Partner to Inspire Kids With Curly Hair

Dove has teamed up with Hair Love creator and CROWN Act advocate Matthew A. Cherry to release a line of new hair care products for kids with curls, coils, and waves.

The Dove Kids Care Hair Love collection was inspired by Matthew’s Academy Award-winning animated short film and features Hair Love‘s main character Zuri on each bottle wearing a variety of playful hairstyles.

The new collection of kids beauty products includes shampoo, conditioner, detangler, and curl cream. The line’s packaging also features an empowering positive affirmation – “I am caring, brilliant, and creative” aimed at boosting self-esteem for kids with natural hair and teaching them early on to love their skin and hair they’re in.

“Dove and I have a long history together with Hair Love, beginning in 2017, when the brand provided early funding for the project,” Cherry said.

“I’m also a dedicated CROWN Act supporter and have been impressed with the ongoing work Dove is doing to advance hair discrimination legislation, particularly by co-founding the CROWN Coalition.”

The products within the Dove Kids Care Hair Love collection features a gentle formula and fun scent kids will enjoy having in their hair. They are all dermatologist-tested and infused with hair enriching ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil that deliver soft, moisturized, and healthy-feeling hair.

“Through this partnership, we will take Zuri ‘offscreen’ and into the real world to inspire hair love and build self-confidence in kids everywhere,” Cherry said.

The full collection is currently available on Walmart.com and will be available in Walmart stores nationwide in January 2022.

“Research shows that kids as young as three years old can start to build confidence when they see themselves positively represented in the world around them1,” Esi Eggleston Bracey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Unilever Personal Care, North America said.

“Dove and Matthew have been working in parallel to create a world where natural hair is a source of confidence in young people, and we are thrilled to officially come together to nurture a positive self-image in kids and, at the same time, deliver products that offer the expert nourishment and care of Dove to Black families.”