Dr. Dre Feels Snoop Dogg ‘Does Too Much’

Hip-hop’s dynamic duo, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have had a working relationship for over 30 years, but one thing Dr. Dre doesn’t like about his protege is that “he does too much sh**.”

In an interview with James Corden on March 14 on his SiriusXM show, “This Life of Mine,” Dre revealed that tidbit about his rhyming partner, Snoop, according to HipHopDx.

As most fans of Snoop already know, the “Doggfather” is always working, endorsing, or partnering with others as he is a busy entrepreneur. The pair, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s debut album, “Doggystyle,” is preparing another joint album and, after postponing a concert, has been putting the final touches to release their next piece of work.

Yet, according to Dre, everything doesn’t always go as planned when the duo works together. Dre feels that the lyrical genius does too much, and they typically bump heads because of it.

“I personally think he does too much sh**, and we’ve been battling and bumping heads about [it],” Dre told Corden.

“Hell yeah, I tell him that. I’m always in my big brother mode. I always tell him like, ‘Why the f**k are you doing this and that? Come on.’ He’s like, ‘Let me live, Dr. Dre, cuz. Let me do my thing, man. Do I bother you about the sh** you doing, cuz?’ So we have our—I call it sibling rivalries and shit like that—but I would love it if he’d just focus on this thing and make sure this thing right here that we’re working on is the best that it can be.”

Well, one thing that they’ve already worked on has been released.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s classic hip-hop debut album, the pair launched the canned alcoholic beverage Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. The cocktail is named after the second single, “Gin and Juice,” from the legendary debut album. The duo launched the drink when they hosted a Super Bowl afterparty at Wynn Las Vegas last month. They also treated attendees to a surprise performance.