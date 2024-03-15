Dr. Dre Slated To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that music producer Andre Young, better known as Dr. Dre, will be receiving a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On March 19, the former N.W.A. group member will be bestowed with the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony and dedication will occur at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Studios. It will kick off at 11:30 a.m. PT. The Beats By Dre executive will have his star next to his long-time collaborator, Snoop Dogg.

“Dr. Dre’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture. As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame. “Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music, “stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his long-time friend Snoop Dogg!” added Martinez.

Slated to speak at the ceremony are Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Iovine, co-founder of Beats By Dre. Radio personality Big Boy, host of Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, will be the emcee for the event. Big Boy, who also has a star on the Walk of Fame, had Dr. Dre as a guest speaker for his dedication on September 8, 2021.

Dr. Dre has been extremely busy lately. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, which was produced by Dr. Dre, the duo recently launched Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. The cocktail is named after the second single, “Gin and Juice,” from the legendary album. The product was launched at a Super Bowl afterparty that Dr. Dre and Snoop hosted in Las Vegas last month.