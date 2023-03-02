Draymond Green Wants to Get Rid of Black History Month, ‘Teach My History’ All Year

NBA champion Draymond Green is calling for an end to Black History Month in an effort to ensure Black culture is celebrated year-round, and not just during the shortest month of the year.

Green sat down for a post-game press conference on Tuesday at the Chase Center following the Golden State Warriors 123-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, TMZ reported. Green was wearing a blue shirt that read “BUILT BY BLACK HISTORY,” which led to his impassioned speech about Black History Month, while calling out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is working to have Black history removed from schools and libraries.

“We’ve got governors who want to take our history out of schools, and I’m not going to be the fool to say, ‘Yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days,’” Green said.

“So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it.”

He went on to make what appeared to be subtle references to the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving being accused of antisemitism after promoting the “Hebrews to Negroes” documentary on social media.

Draymond Green says the U.S. should get rid of Black History month. “You’ve got governors wanting to take our history out of schools…teach my history from January 1st to December 31st and then do it over again,” pic.twitter.com/2tEqrV6YaE — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 1, 2023

“We’re making all these changes in the world — can’t talk about these people. Can’t talk about those people,” Draymond said. “Can’t say this. Can’t say that.”

According to the four-time NBA champion, Black History should be celebrated every day, not just for 28 days. It’s why Green is calling for an end to Black History Month and the start of what sounds like Black History Year.

“At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month,” Green stated before clarifying his sentiments.

“Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? Nah, teach my history from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and then do it again. And then again. And then again. And then again. That’s what I’d like to see.”