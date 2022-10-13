Draymond Green’s Mother Defends Son, Says ‘That Wasn’t a Sucker Punch’

The sports world has been talking about the latest coming out of the Golden State Warriors locker room. NBA All-Star Draymond Green has been on the receiving end of harsh critical comments after a video of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice. Now, his own mother is coming to his defense.

We may have a clue as to where Green has gotten his toughness from. Mary Babers Green, mother of Draymond went to her Twitter account to speak on the hit her son landed on Poole that people have labeled a “sucker punch.” The action caused Poole to fall back to the ground and he was reportedly knocked out from the punch.

Before deleting the Tweet and deactivating her account, Green took to the social media platform to defend her son.

“They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain’t always what you think you see!”

She then follows up with another post that states that the blow he connected with wasn’t a sucker punch.

“That wasn’t a Sucker punch. Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!”

Another Twitter user screenshotted the last message as evidence of her posting.

Draymond Green’s mom fired off this really poor defense of her sons blatant sucker punch, saying it wasn’t in fact a sucker punch, got killed for it, then deleted her entire account. pic.twitter.com/IyQ1pl4Egb — Dante (@DanteTheDon) October 11, 2022

Right before she deactivated her Twitter account after getting feedback from many users who felt her son was wrong, she left another message.

“Enjoy Twitter- I’ll just leave the chirping for the birds and let ’em tweet! I’m going to deactivate this app so no one can say what I think or believe! I hope it can work itself out for the betterment of the Dubs!”

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors announced that Green was fined but not suspended because of his actions.

“We feel like we have a great feel for our team. We’ve got a lot of continuity on this team, so Bob and I know our players extremely well,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It’s never easy no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It’s not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. It’s really serious stuff.”