College Basketball Community Mourns Terrance Butler

Students at Drexel University are mourning the death of one of its star basketball players. Terrence Butler, a rising junior, was found dead on Aug. 2 in his on-campus apartment, 6 ABC reports.

Butler was studying at the College of Engineering and was well-liked by fellow students and university staff. “Beautiful guy had a nice family. Everybody knew him, everybody on campus knew who he was, and he would treat everybody just the same,” campus employee Mark Witalec said. “You know what I mean, good guy, family-oriented.” Another campus community member described the 6-foot-7 forward as “always upbeat” and had a positive attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only in Philly (@onlyin215)

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native was making a name for himself in basketball and academics. Before joining the Drexel family, Butler averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds per game during high school. He played eight games in two seasons with the Dragons and was listed on the Coastal Athletic Association’s Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll last season. The school submitted a statement on his sudden passing, offering its condolences. “On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends, and teammates,” the statement read.

Related: FORMER LSU BASKETBALL PLAYER DANIELLE BALLARD, DIES AT 29

“In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.”

Welcome to the show, Terrence Butler! Dragons are on a 7-0 run entering the U8 timeout! Towson 52, Drexel 43 pic.twitter.com/xqJqcWnpoU — Drexel Men’s Basketball (@DrexelMBB) January 6, 2023

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Butler is survived by his parents, Dena and Terrence Butler Sr, and his two older sisters, who played college basketball at Syracuse and James Madison.

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, the school is offering mental health and counseling resources for those in need.

Related: ALL-FEMALE TEAM WINS AT NATION’S LARGEST DIVERSITY CASE COMPETITION AT DREXEL UNIVERSITY