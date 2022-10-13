Dwayne Johnson Catches Heat For Accepting Infant ‘Crowd Surfed’ to Him in Mexico

During a press run for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movie, Black Adam, a stop in Mexico caused mixed reactions because of a baby making an appearance on stage.

A video clip went viral when a young infant was “crowd surfed” to a stage “The Rock” was occupying while promoting his latest film project. The incident occurred in Mexico at the Diego Rivera Museum. Johnson accepts the baby while the crowd screams around the infant, passing her to the stage. The actor quickly smiles and looks back to the crowd.

The former wrestler posted a video clip of this memorable moment to his Instagram account and briefly explained what transpired.

“Our BLACK ADAM⚡️ Tour has been electric, fun and emotional

“People do cry and they hand me things – I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby

❤️

“Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her.

“I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

After viewing the clip, many Twitter users instantly came out to defend the baby, recognizing that the infant could have been harmed and/or killed. Also, with so many strangers touching the baby, someone could have passed an illness to the child.

The baby has no idea what’s happening 😭 pic.twitter.com/3iNxveqk9G — ‏ً (@furyofthegodz) October 9, 2022

Uhhh covid and monkeypox — R.I.P. Brent Clark (@ElijahJamil) October 9, 2022

Passing a baby through so many hands is crazy — 👑 Mac9 👑 (@SoufParkMack) October 9, 2022

HOLD THAT BABY NECK!!! pic.twitter.com/fgMz2NOXde — Shaquille Sunflower (@HK_Domino) October 9, 2022

This movie traumatized me and this scene is all I could think of when I saw this clip omg pic.twitter.com/WbS0mvQlHm — michael is Born Pink (@LovatosSwift) October 9, 2022

As the above clip shows, the scene was similar to one seen in a movie named Mother. In the clip, a baby is passed up in an identical fashion, and the baby does not make it safely to its destination.

In another edited video clip on Johnson’s Instagram account, the scene was included in the montage as it also showed Johnson introducing the baby.

“Mexico, I want to introduce you to someone very special — our biggest fan, Luciana.”